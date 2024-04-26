NFL Draft: 'All-in' Cowboys trade down with Lions; Detroit takes Alabama DB Terrion Arnold with 24th pick

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys traded down five spots in the draft on Sunday, allowing the Detroit Lions to move up to the 24th pick.

The Lions used the pick to select Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold in front of a ravenous home Detroit crowd of more than 275,000 fans who packed the streets of downtown Detroit to watch the draft.

The Cowboys received Detroit's first-round (No. 29) and third-round (No. 73) picks in return and sent a 2025 seventh-round selection back to the Lions.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!