NFL Draft: 'All-in' Cowboys trade down with Lions; Detroit takes Alabama DB Terrion Arnold with 24th pick

The Dallas Cowboys traded down five spots in the draft on Sunday, allowing the Detroit Lions to move up to the 24th pick.

The Lions used the pick to select Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold in front of a ravenous home Detroit crowd of more than 275,000 fans who packed the streets of downtown Detroit to watch the draft.

The Cowboys received Detroit's first-round (No. 29) and third-round (No. 73) picks in return and sent a 2025 seventh-round selection back to the Lions.