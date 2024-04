The New York Giants did not draft Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

With the No. 6 pick, they instead selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The Giants made the selection amid speculation that they were seeking to move on from Jones, their first-round selection in the 2019 draft. Projected first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy was still on the board, but the Giants elected to select one of the top offensive talents in the draft in Nabers.