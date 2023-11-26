NFL early slate: Jaguars vs. Texans score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

C.J. Stroud Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud warming ups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) (Maria Lysaker/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Houston Texans are a surprising entrant in the 2023 NFL playoff race thanks to C.J. Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft looks like a strong building block, and has the Texans already looking like a contender.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars should present a massive test in Week 12. The Texans actually came out on top when the two teams squared off in Week 3, so Jacksonville will be more motivated than ever to shut Houston down.

A win could be massive for Houston's playoff hopes. The Jaguars lead the AFC South with a 7-3 record entering Week 12. The Texans sit just behind them with a 6-4 record. A Houston win would not only even things out in the division, but would also give the Texans advantage after sweeping the Jaguars in the regular season.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the early NFL slate in Week 12.

