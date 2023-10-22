NFL early slate: Lions vs. Ravens score, highlights, inactives and live tracker

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions not only run the NFC North, but the team also might run the entire NFC. After a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Lions have ripped off four straight wins. At 5-1, they are tied for the top record in the conference.

Detroit will face a tough task in Week 7, as the team has to travel to play the Baltimore Ravens. At 4-2, the Ravens are among the strongest teams in the AFC. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is completing a career-high 69.9% of his passes and has already scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

Can Jackson propel the Ravens past a physical Lions defense? Or will Aidan Hutchinson and crew grind the Ravens' offense to a halt?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and updates from the early slate of NFL games in Week 7.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!