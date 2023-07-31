NFL expands sexual assault policy, penalties in wake of Deshaun Watson's suspension

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns mandatory veteran minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 6, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The NFL expanded the sexual assault portion of its personal conduct policy on Monday in the wake of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension last season, according to The New York Times' Jenny Vrentas .

The NFL altered its personal conduct policy to include sexual assault “involving threats or coercion,” and included a “pattern of conduct” and “offenses that involve planning” as factors that can lead to more serious penalties. The changes came in response to a judgment that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued last year in regards to Watson, per the report.

"We annually review our policies and programs with an eye toward continuous improvement based off previous experiences," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The New York Times .

The Browns traded for Watson last year despite more than 20 accusations that he had sexually harassed and assaulted massage therapists during his time with the Houston Texans. More specifically, many women who accused Watson said they felt threatened or intimidated by Watson both due to him being an NFL quarterback and due to the impact he could have, both positively and negatively, on their business.

Watson has denied the accusations, and two Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against him. He has since settled all but two lawsuits that were filed against him, too.

Despite the allegations, the Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. It marked the largest guaranteed money sum in NFL history .

Robinson oversaw the NFL’s investigation into Watson, and she initially suspended him for six games. In her decision, she cited the NFL’s guidelines as her reasoning for not pursuing a harsher punishment despite what she called “predatory” and “egregious” behavior from Watson. There was a clear difference in the NFL’s policy between physically violent and nonviolent offenses, and the policy called for a six-game suspension for first-time offenders who used physical violence.

The NFL and Watson eventually settled on an 11-game suspension . Watson was also fined $5 million and forced to enter a mandatory treatment program.

The new policy now includes sexual assault “involving threats or coercion” to the list of offenses that carry stricter punishment. A second violation, per the report, will result in banishment from the NFL. The revised policy also gives power to a third-party investigator to impose stricter penalties on players “for other types of prohibited conduct.” Including threats and coercion as means for sexual assault now brings the NFL’s policy in line with Major League Baseball and the NBA, as well as many states.

Watson appeared in the final six games of the season last year for the Browns, who went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 19th time in the last two decades. Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

"The whole situation changed me," Watson said of his suspension at training camp last week. "In a situation where I just had to lock in on myself, channel and really know who I'm surrounding myself with and just really who's going to be there and support me even when I'm at my lowest point and the last few years were definitely my lowest point in my life. But that's part of life. I just grow from it, I learn from it. I continue to move forward and push forward and continue to show my real character, my real personality and who I am."

The Browns will open their season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.