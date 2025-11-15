NFL Hall of Famer Kenny Easley dies at 66

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 05: Kenny Easley poses with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley died at 66 years old, the Hall announced on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Easley passed away on Friday night.

He was a seven-year NFL veteran, playing his whole career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Easley was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nicknamed “The Enforcer,” Easley, who played safety, was drafted fourth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft.

“Kenny Easley would have been a dominant safety in any era,” said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Hall

His accolades include 1983 AFC Defensive Player of the Year, 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, named to five Pro Bowls, NFL All-Decade Team for the 1980s, 32 interceptions, among many other achievements, our sister station in Seattle, KIRO, reported.

“Kenny possessed excellent ball skills, but make no mistake: His biggest strengths were his fearlessness and intensity. If you had the ball as an opposing offensive player, he was going to hit you hard — and you were going to feel it for a while," Porter said.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that Kenny Easley, a member of the Class of 2017, has passed away at age 66. pic.twitter.com/JEz5ueskSj — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 15, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group