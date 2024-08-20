NFL preseason injury tracker: Breaking down the key training camp injuries — and the fantasy football impact

Some teams have been luckier than others so far this preseason on the injury front. Below is a look at some of the major injuries that have affected teams during training camp and beyond, including their recovery outlooks and some fantasy perspective on notable players.

Note: The below list does not include injuries that predate this year's training camp.

Bears

None

Bengals

Chris Evans, RB: Torn patellar tendon, out for season

Amarius Mims, OT: Strained pectoral muscle, estimated return Sept. 8

Cam Sample, DE: Torn Achilles, out for season

Bills

Matt Milano, LB:Torn bicep, will try for possible December return

Broncos

None

Browns

Luke Wypler, C: Fractured right ankle, out for season

Nick Chubb, RB: Knee, expected to play this season

Fantasy spin: It's unclear if Chubb will be ready to start in Week 1, though it feels unlikely at this point. Jerome Ford is the clear backup to roster in fantasy should Chubb miss time. Ford averaged 14.6 touches per game last year, totaling 1,132 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season.

Buccaneers

Chase Edmonds, RB: Undisclosed, return unclear

Sua Opeta, G: Torn ACL, out for season

Cardinals

BJ Ojulari, LB: Torn ACL, out for season

Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB: Foot, expected to be ready for Week 1

Chiefs

Marquise Brown, WR: Shoulder, expected back early in 2024 season

McKade Mettauer, G: Torn MCL, surgery not necessary

Fantasy spin: The Chiefs' receiving corps got a big-time upgrade this offseason, and Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy have been taking full advantage of their opportunities with Hollywood Brown out of the lineup. If he misses time early in the season, Worthy stands to gain the most of his absence.

Colts

Josh Downs, WR: Left high ankle sprain, estimated return Sept. 8

Samson Ebukam, DE: Torn Achilles tendon, expected to be out for 2024 season

Fantasy spin: Unfortunately, second-year WR Josh Downs went down with an ankle injury in early August, after a promising offseason program. He's expected back for the regular season, which means his injury shouldn't affect fantasy drafts too much considering he's being selected right around Round 13. However, it could take him a little time to get his rhythm back but his return should ultimately mean a slightly higher floor for Anthony Richardson as a passer once Downs is at full health given the Colts' talented group of receivers.

Commanders

Marcus Mariota, QB: Groin, timeline TBD

Cowboys

Sam Williams, DE: Torn ACL and MCL, out for season

Chuma Edoga, OT: Left big toe, expected to begin season on injured reserve

Dolphins

Kion Smith, OL: Torn ACL, out for season

Eagles

None

Falcons

Rondale Moore, WR: Knee, out for season

49ers

Christian McCaffrey, RB: Strained calf, timeline unclear

Fantasy spin: The San Francisco 49ers RB depth chart is looking a bit messy right about now, with several of McCaffrey's backups also dealing with bumps and bruises. Jordan Mason has emerged as the likely backup to CMC come the regular season, but even he's dealing with some hip soreness coming out of Week 2 of the preseason.

Giants

Gunner Olszewski, WR: Groin, could miss start of season

Jaguars

Christian Kirk, WR: Calf, return is TBD

Fantasy spin: The Jaguars loaded up on outside receiving options this offseason with the additions of rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and signing Gabe Davis. However, given Kirk's primary role playing out of the slot, TE Evan Engram would be the greatest beneficiary, having led all tight ends with 85 slot targets just last season.

Jets

None

Lions

Emmanuel Moseley, CB: Torn pec, out indefinitely

Sam LaPorta, TE: Hamstring, potential to return after Week 3 of the preseason

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB: Hamstring, potential to return after Week 3 of the preseason

Fantasy spin: Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs are both dealing with hamstring injuries, but neither seem to be of concern for Week 1, as HC Dan Campbell expects a return for both after Week 3's preseason game against the Steelers. There's no need to downgrade either in fantasy drafts, barring any setbacks.

Packers

MarShawn Lloyd, RB: Hamstring, likely to be ready for Week 1

Fantasy spin: Veteran Josh Jacobs is coming off the least efficient campaign of his career with the Raiders in 2023, so not everyone was beaming with confidence that he would return on his second-round value in fantasy drafts this year. However, given that rookie Marshawn Lloyd was the RB most likely to push for work behind him and he's been injured through the offseason with a hip injury and now a hamstring, Jacobs might be in for all the work he can handle.

Panthers

Dane Jackson, CB: Hamstring, could miss six weeks after Aug. 14 injury

Jonathon Brooks, RB: Knee, expected to return around Weeks 3-4

Fantasy spin: Jonathon Brooks is the Panthers RB to roster in fantasy, but those in need of an early-season flex option can consider Chuba Hubbard, currently being selected in Round 13 of fantasy drafts. Hubbard totaled 1,135 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns as the lead back in Carolina last season and will start the year behind an improved offensive line and hope that Bryce Young can take a leap in Year 2.

Patriots

Hunter Henry, TE: Lower body issue, expected back early in season

Mitchell Wilcox, TE: Calf, expected back early in season

Austin Hooper, TE: Undisclosed injury, expected back early in season

Christian Barmore, DT: Blood clots, out indefinitely

Raiders

None

Rams

Puka Nacua, WR: Knee, expected to be ready for season opener

Fantasy spin: Unfortunately, just as veteran Cooper Kupp gets healthy leading up to his age-31 season, teammate Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury that has him considered week-to-week. If Nacua misses any time to start the year (or is less-than-100%), expect Kupp to immediately return to his 2022 form where he led all WRs in fantasy points per game.

Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum, C: Soft tissue injury, return unclear

Keaton Mitchell, RB: Torn ACL, on PUP list

Saints

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB: Leg injury, return unclear

Alvin Kamara, RB: Back tightness, return unclear

Kendre Miller, RB: Hamstring, return unclear

Seahawks

None

Steelers

Jaylen Warren, RB: Hamstring, out "multiple weeks," uncertain for Week 1

Nate Herbig, OL: Torn rotator cuff, out for entire 2024 season

Fantasy spin: Jaylen Warren was one of the league's most efficient running backs in most categories of note last season, but unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 of the preseason. His absence isn't expected to be a long one, which is good news, and once he does return, look for the Steelers to resume their usual split between him and Najee Harris. Should he miss any time, expect a slight uptick in receiving upside for Harris while he's out.

Texans

None

Titans

DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Knee sprain, expected back for Week 1

Fantasy spin: Veteran DeAndre Hopkins wasn't exactly a superstar for fantasy in 2023, but if he starts out the year at less-than-100%, Calvin Ridley could be in for an increased target share. His ADP as the WR34 could return nice dividends given second-year QB Will Levis' propensity to sling the deep ball, having posted a 22.4% deep target rate that led all QBs in 2023 per PFF.

Vikings

Jordan Addison, WR: Ankle, return unclear

Robert Tonyan, TE: Back spasms, return unclear

J.J. McCarthy, QB:Torn meniscus, out for season

Fantasy spin: Sam Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, which isn't great news for those drafting WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

On one hand, Jefferson averaged 119 receiving yards per game and was the WR3 in Weeks 15-18 without Kirk Cousins under center, so his fantasy value may not have taken a demonstrable hit with the news. On the other hand, Addison is a player who already seemed doomed for regression in the touchdown department after a 10-TD campaign as a rookie, and Darnold has averaged just a 3.5% touchdown rate over his career.