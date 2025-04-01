NFL rule changes: New overtime format, expanded replay assist coming to league in 2025

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field and looks down against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The NFL is altering its overtime format ... again. The league approved two rule changes Tuesday at is annual meeting. Overtime is being overhauled in the regular season and replay assist will expand to include some new plays, per multiple reports.

While the league is changing its overtime rules, they should look familiar. In 2025, both teams will receive a possession in overtime during regular season games. It's the same overtime format the NFL used in the postseason in 2024.

The initial rule proposal pushed for regular-season overtime to be 15 minutes, but was amended down to 10 minutes.

NFL expands use of replay assist

The second rule change for the 2025 season involves which penalties can be subject to replay review. Under the new policy, "hits on a defenseless player, grabbing the facemask, performing a horse-collar tackle, tripping, and running into or roughing the kicker" can be reviewed, according to Pro Football Talk.

That proposal comes with a catch, however. Those penalties can only be reviewed if officials throw a flag on the play. If a coach believes the flag was not warranted, they can challenge and potentially have the penalty overturned. In cases where no flag is thrown by an official on a play, coaches will not be eligible to challenge. If an official misses a penalty, a coach can't use replay to change the situation.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!