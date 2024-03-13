NFL: Simone Biles proudly live tweets husband Jonathan Owens' deal with Bears

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers laughs with his wife, Simone Biles, prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens is signing with the Chicago Bears. The person most excited about the move is his wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist live tweeted her husband's free agency on Tuesday, amid reports he was signing with the former NFC North rival. She posted a nice goodbye to the Packer fans that watched Owens play last season before expressing her excitement about Chicago, namely the food and the plentiful direct flights to O'Hare International Airport.

just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Owens is coming off a solid season on the Packers defense, having played in all 17 games for the second time in his career. He was third on the team with 84 total tackles, plus three passes defended, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack.

Pro Football Focus ranked him 73rd out of 95 NFL safeties last season.

Given that he began his career by going unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and has to rise from the Houston Texans' practice squad to become a bona fide starter in his fourth season, Owens' path is an impressive feat.

Biles certainly believes so.

so incredibly proud of my husband🤍

the grind never stops! this is just the beginning! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Owens' deal is reportedly for two years and $4.5 million.

Meanwhile, Biles is preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where she is making a comeback after her struggles in Tokyo. She's done nothing but win since returning to the floor in 2023.