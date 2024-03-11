NFL: Titans likely end Derrick Henry era by agreeing to deal with former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It seemed like Derrick Henry was going to leave the Tennessee Titans for a few months, but there was still a slight crack in the door for him to return.

The Titans clearly had other plans.

Less than an hour into the so-called NFL legal tampering period, there were reports that the Titans had agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Practically speaking, that should shut the door on any possibility of Henry returning.

The deal is three years and $24 million according to NFL Media. No deal can officially be completed until Wednesday.

It's a shift in offensive philosophy for the Titans. Henry was an old-school between the tackles runner, and he did that as well as anyone. But he also rarely was a factor in the passing game. Pollard had 55 catches last season and adds more value in that aspect than Henry. The signing was a little surprising because Tyjae Spears looked good for the Titans in a limited role as a rookie, and now Spears will remain a backup in the offense.

Adding Pollard also leaves the Cowboys looking for a new running back. Pollard got a chance to be a featured back last season after Dallas moved on from Ezekiel Elliott, and results were mixed. Pollard's efficiency went way down, but he still got to 1,005 yards rushing.

The Titans went out and got themselves a new running back. And the Henry era seems to be officially over in Tennessee.