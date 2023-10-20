NFL trade deadline: Saquon Barkley says he wants to remain with Giants

New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Injured Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After a full offseason of questions about his future with the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley would like to remain a New York Giant.

The Pro Bowl running back told reporters Thursday he would like to remain in New York with the trade deadline fast approaching, according to ESPN.

"Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley said. "I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here.

"But like I said, it's not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track."

The NFL trade deadline arrives this year on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, giving teams a little under two weeks to make their decisions. With the 1-5 Giants struggling heavily and Barkley a pending free agent, a trade certainly seems possible.

Barkley, who was born in The Bronx, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this summer after being hit with the unwanted franchise tag. He hasn't quite had the contract year he would want so far, missing three games with an ankle sprain and posting 207 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards across three games played.

Given that the Giants already didn't seem enthusiastic about paying Barkley, a trade doesn't seem too wild an idea for the team. Barkley played 16 games for the first time since his rookie season last year, accruing a career-high 1,312 rushing yards plus 10 touchdowns, and returned from his ankle sprain with a season-high 93 yards on the ground against the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley doesn't quite carry the star power he had early in his career, but a trade for a running back-needy team would still be seen as an impact move.

The Giants' next game is this Sunday against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.