NFL Week 2 panic meter for 0-2 teams & instant analysis | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.

3:20 - Fitz and Frank decide whether it's time to sound the panic alarm for every 0-2 team, starting off with the New England Patriots with their loss in primetime to the Miami Dolphins, then the Cincinnati Bengals with their discouraging loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Chargers after a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos after barely falling to the Washington Commanders.

29:35 - The duo give instant analysis on each of the games in the Sunday early slate: an entertaining win by the Atlanta Falcons over Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, a statement win by the Buffalo Bills over the Las Vegas Raiders, an overtime victory by the Seattle Seahawks over the Detroit Lions, a division victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Houston Texans (is it time to have the quarterback conversation?) and a defensive win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

45:50 - Fitz and Frank move on to the late slate, where the New York Giants pulled out a massive win over the plucky Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys continued impressing in a win over the New York Jets. Fitz debates with Frank about how we should power rank the AFC East moving forward.

51:25 - The hosts finish things off by looking ahead to the double header on Monday Night Football and deciding what they're most excited to see in the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Frank is most excited to see Bryce Young in action, while Fitz wants to see if the Browns and Steelers offenses can bounce back from a shaky first week.

