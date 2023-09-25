NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football: Eagles take on unbeaten Bucs, Rams try to bounce back vs. Bengals

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to his game against the Chicago Bearsat Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the second straight week, there are two games on "Monday Night Football."

Game 1 features a battle of two unbeaten teams. One of those teams, the Philadelphia Eagles, were always expected to be in this position. The other, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were predicted to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

That hasn't been the case through two weeks. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans have done just enough to push the Buccaneers to two straight wins to kick off the season. Monday presents the team's biggest test. If they can hang in there with the Eagles, maybe people will start to take the Bucs seriously.

The second "Monday Night Football" game features two major surprises. After a miserable 2021, the Los Angeles Rams look resurgent. Matthew Stafford's arm appears fully healthy, and rookie wideout Puka Nacua looks like the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bengals, meanwhile, look like a mess. The team's offense hasn't found its stride yet, and Cincinnati suddenly finds itself winless. Can the Bengals finally turn things around Monday?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports gives you the latest news, stats and injuries during the "Monday Night Football" double header in Week 3.