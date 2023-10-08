NFL Week 5 Sunday early slate live tracker: Ravens and Steelers square off in AFC North grudge match

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

It doesn't matter how strong — or how poorly — either team has performed coming into the matchup, when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the game usually winds up competitive.

The two teams will square off for the first of two division games in Week 5. Pittsburgh will come into the matchup looking for something to prove. After a tremendous preseason, the team's offense has stumbled out of the gate. Thankfully, the Steelers have an elite defense that can take over games.

The Ravens are on the opposite trajectory. The team struggled to find its offensive identity early, but looked strong in a Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries from Sunday's early slate of games.