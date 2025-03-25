NFL's 6 BIGGEST quarterback questions: Will Jameis Winston be the Giants' starting QB? | Inside Coverage

Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein are back with another edition of Inside Coverage, this episode they are asking their biggest lingering quarterback questions. As the free agency dust settles and the NFL Draft approaches, Frank and Jori mull over the New York Giants signing Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal, Cam Ward's draft grades and Brock Purdy's contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers. You don't want to miss it!

(3:10) - Who’s the Giants’ starting quarterback?

(21:25) - Is Cam Ward a lock for the first overall pick?

(32:35) - Should 49ers give Brock Purdy $60M+?

(39:10) - What should expectations be for J.J. McCarthy?

(43:45) - Who’s going to start Week 1 for the Browns?

(48:00) - Where does Kirk Cousins play in 2025?

