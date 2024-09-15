No. 1 Georgia grinds out 13–12 win in defensive slog over Kentucky

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) is tackled by Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

After getting a stellar effort against No. 1 Georgia from his defense for 57 minutes on Saturday night, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops may have put a bit too much trust in that unit to get one more stop.

With 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats down 13–12, Stoops opted to punt from the Kentucky 48-yard line to pin Georgia deep and get the ball back. Wilson Berry's punt pushed Georgia back to its 15-yard line. But the Wildcats' defense couldn't get the stop it needed.

Carson Beck hit Dominic Lovett for a 33-yard gain and a first down at the Georgia 49-yard line to effectively clinch a 13–12 win in defensive slog at Lexington's Kroger Field. The Bulldogs extended their regular season win streak to 42 games and won their 28th consecutive SEC game.

