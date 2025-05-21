No. 1 pick Cam Ward signs rookie contract with Titans valued at $48.7M, fully guaranteed

NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images (Steve Roberts/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has signed his rookie contract valued at $48.7 million over four years.

The Titans announced the deal on Wednesday, weeks after selecting Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a $32.1 million signing bonus. The Titans will have a fifth-year option on the deal that comes with all first-round contracts.

There was little room for negotiation for Ward or any other rookie in the NFL. Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts are fixed on a scale based on where players are selected.

By comparison, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders signed with the Cleveland Browns for four years and $4.6 million. Sanders was once touted a prospect for the No. 1 overall pick before pre-draft reports and evaluations indicated that he would not be selected that high. His slide to the fifth round and the 144th pick was stunning.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!