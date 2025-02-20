No extension for Vlad Jr., Devers vs. Bregman drama in Boston & can Ohtani parallel park? | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The self-imposed deadline between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays to ink the first baseman to a long-term deal has come and gone without an agreement. Vladdy may not be very long for the powder blue unis north of the border. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman open today's podcast episode diving into what this means for the Blue Jays and for Vlad with no extension in place and the 1B likely heading to free agency this November. Did Juan Soto's massive offseason haul make Vlad reconsider his options in regards to testing the market? Will the Blue Jays look to trade their homegrown star before this summer's deadline? Jake & Jordan talk it all out.

Elsewhere in the majors, Alex Bregman has only been with the Boston Red Sox for a few weeks and already there is drama in the infield. When asked if he would be willing to give up playing third base to the incoming Bregman, longtime Sox 3B Rafael Devers simply said, "no." First baseman Tristan Casas backed Devers up. What will that mean for Boston's infield this year as now there is a crowded game of musical chairs at first base, third base and DH.

Later in the show, Jordan Shusterman discusses commissioner Rob Manfred's latest address to the media this week in Arizona and how he mostly defended the Los Angeles Dodgers' winter spending spree which had come under the ire of the other 29 fanbases.

Closing out the show, the guys play a round of The Good, The Bad, The Uggla in which the Houston Astros are moving Jose Altuve to left field, Shohei Ohtani cannot parallel park his Porsche and Jake has some recommendations to rename the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

(1:30) - Vlad Jr. does not extend with Toronto before deadline

(18:25) - Devers vs. Bregman at 3B in Boston

(27:10) - Manfred speaks about LAD's spending spree

(34:40) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla: Altuve to LF, Shohei can't park, Grapefruit league names & more

