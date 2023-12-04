Ohio State QB Kyle McCord puts name in transfer portal

Ohio State v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to throw a pass during the second half of a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 30-24 to win the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is entering the transfer portal.

McCord’s surprising decision to possibly change schools comes a day after Ohio State found out it would play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri after finishing at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings. It also comes a day after coach Ryan Day was asked about the team’s starting quarterback job for next season and didn’t say unequivocally that McCord was the team’s starting quarterback heading into the 2024 season.

"I just think that's kind of a long way away right now," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Sunday. "We're going to get back to work here. We had a practice last week, we'll have a practice coming up this weekend. And the guys will get out there and compete and grind, and we'll take it from there.

"I can't sit here and tell you I know for sure about any of those things right now. But everyone is gonna have an opportunity to compete and get after it during bowl practice. And then when it's time to go play in the game, we'll figure out who should get the reps and go from there. So yeah, I don't I don't really have a great answer for that just yet."

McCord was 229-of-348 passing for 3,170 yards and 24 TDs with just six interceptions in his first season as Ohio State’s starter. Those are solid numbers. But they aren’t like the numbers that either C.J. Stroud or Justin Fields put up in Ryan Day’s offense.

The sophomore threw two interceptions against Michigan in the Buckeyes’ final game of the regular season. He was 18-of-30 passing for 271 yards and also threw two TDs. He was 21-of-37 passing for 240 yards against Notre Dame in September, but did lead the Buckeyes down the field for their game-winning touchdown.

McCord was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was rated as the No. 35 prospect overall and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in his class.