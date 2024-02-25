Ohio State's Dale Bonner hits wild buzzer-beater to lift Buckeyes past Michigan State

Ohio State v Michigan State EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 25: Dale Bonner #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his game winning basket against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 25, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Buckeyes won 60-57. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Dale Bonner and Ohio State absolutely stunned Tom Izzo on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing.

Bonner somehow managed to hit a contested fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Buckeyes past Michigan State 60-57 at the Breslin Center. Bonner’s shot sent the Buckeyes into a frenzy on the court.

OHIO STATE WINS IT AT THE BUZZER‼️



(via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/9e9x9vXukR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 25, 2024

Bonner’s shot came after Tyson Walker hit a free throw on the other end with just six seconds left, which tied the game up at 57. Ohio State then had to break a tough full court press before Bruce Thornton was able to find Bonner up ahead on the wing.

The 3-pointer was only Bonner’s second made bucket of the day. He finished with six points off the bench. Roddy Gale led the Buckeyes with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Thornton added 11 points. Ohio State shot just 3-of-17 from the 3-point line as a team.

Malik Hall led Michigan State with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Tyson Walker added 12 points. They were the only two Spartans players to hit double figures.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.