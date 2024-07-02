Oklahoma State star RB Ollie Gordon II arrested on DUI charges

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) stays loose on the bike during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on Sunday morning on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after he was pulled over south of Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports.

Gordon, 20, was stopped around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday after an officer said he was speeding and swerving multiple times on Interstate 35 near Moore, Oklahoma, according to KOCO. The officer said he smelled "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage," and he later found half of a bottle of vodka and half of a bottle of tequila in the vehicle. Gordon, according to an affidavit obtained by KFOR's Dylan Buckingham, first told the officer he hadn't been drinking before later saying he had a single drink.

Gordon reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test multiple times on site. He blew a 0.11 BAC and a 0.10 BAC at the Cleveland County jail nearly 40 minutes later, both of which are over the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Oklahoma.

Gordon was arrested on a DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding. Oklahoma State has said it is aware of his arrest, but declined to comment further.

Here’s the affidavit regarding Ollie Gordon II’s arrest. I reached out to #OKState about the incident. They said they were aware of it, but don’t have any comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/x7xKZbdetg — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 2, 2024

Gordon had a breakout year with the Cowboys last season. He racked up an FBS-high 1,732 rushing yards and had 22 total touchdowns while leading them to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 championship game appearance and a bowl win. He was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year and won the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the country’s top running back each season. Gordon finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Gordon and the Cowboys will open their season against South Dakota State on Aug. 31 in Stillwater.