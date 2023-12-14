One stat you need to know for every team in Week 15 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one:
0:39 - Stat Nerd Thursday
0:59 - Carolina Panthers
5:03 - New England Patriots
11:38 - Arizona Cardinals
13:35 - Washington Commanders
15:00 - Chicago Bears
18:00 - New York Jets
19:04 - New York Giants
21:14 - Tennessee Titans
25:07 - Atlanta Falcons
27:27 - New Orleans Saints
29:13 - Seattle Seahawks
31:03 - Los Angeles Rams
33:07 - Denver Broncos
34:10 - Houston Texans
35:29 - Buffalo Bills
39:25 - Cincinnati Bengals
41:39 - Green Bay Packers
42:55 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43:53 - Indianapolis Colts
48:40 - Minnesota Vikings
49:23 - Pittsburgh Steelers
50:37 - Cleveland Browns
53:24 - Kansas City Chiefs
54:45 - Jacksonville Jaguars
58:38 - Detroit Lions
1:00:00 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:01:50 - Miami Dolphins
1:03:17 - Dallas Cowboys
1:04:14 - San Francisco 49ers
1:04:35 - Dalton's epic range about Brock Purdy MVP discourse
1:14:49 - TNF Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders (Yikes)
