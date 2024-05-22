Oneil Cruz breaks records with multiple hits over 120 mph while lifting Pirates past Giants in extra innings

San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 21: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two-run double in the ninth inning to tie the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on May 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Oneil Cruz went off at the plate on Tuesday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop not only forced extra innings with a clutch double in the bottom of the ninth inning at PNC Park, but he recorded three hits with exit velocities never seen before in the Statcast era. He was absolutely crushing the ball.

"I was swinging pissed off," he said after the game, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey.

Cruz opened the Pirates’ 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants with a single in the first inning, which left his bat at an impressive 120.4 miles per hour. That was the hardest-hit ball anywhere in Major League Baseball so far this season.

Then, after a 116.3 mph double in the third, Cruz did it again. He broke his own season record with a 121.5 mph double that reached the right field wall and scored Ji Hwan Bae in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie up the game. That forced extra innings and eventually set them up for the one-run win in the 10th.

Oneil Cruz has the THREE hardest-hit balls of the night!



Two of them are the hardest-hit of the SEASON. pic.twitter.com/Oh5q3ZPoHL — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2024

Cruz is now the first player in the Statcast era to record three hits at 115 mph or better in a single game, and the first player to have multiple hits over 120 mph in the same night. Since Statcast was introduced in 2015, there have only been 20 balls that were hit at 120 mph or harder. Cruz owns three of those, including a record 122.4 mph single he hit in 2022.

"I can try to do that same thing, but I mean, that's probably like his butt-out swing," Pirates second baseman Jared Triolo said, via the Post-Gazette. "That's my top velo."

Cruz is averaging .260 at the plate this season. He has seven home runs and 19 RBI with a .303 OBP. The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the Pirates, who now hold a 23-26 record after Tuesday’s win. They’ve now won four of their last five, which has them in third in the NL Central standings.