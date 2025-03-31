Opening weekend: Torpedo bats take over Bronx and internet + Sasaki's concerning start | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz recap all the action from Opening Weekend in MLB including the two diving into the "torpedo bats" that helped the Yankees mash homers over the weekend and spark debate across the baseball world. Jake explains the origins of the torpedo bats and how players on the Yankees embraced them heading into the season. He also explains why they're totally legal and not a cheat code. Jordan believes the bats represent hitters finally embracing new technology to combat pitchers who've been ahead of the curve in recent years.

After torpedo talk the two recap the rest of the series around baseball, including the Padres getting the first 'mop' of the year in their four game sweep of Atlanta. The two also discuss that despite the Dodgers dominance over the Tigers there should be real concern about Rōki Sasaki's starts so far.

(1:30) - The Opener: Torpedo bats take over bronx and internet

(3:50) - Torpedo bats 101: What are they? Who came up with them? Why now?

(23:20) - First MOP of the year: Padres sweep Atlanta in 4-game series

(28:00) - Dodgers dominate Tigers: But is Roki's second start a cause for concern?

(38:40) - Emergency Uggla: Wilson Contreas eats his batting tape in a panic move

(49:00) - Turbo mode: Jake and Jordan recap the rest of the series on Opening Weekend

