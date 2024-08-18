Outer Banks home falls into the ocean, highlighting a grim trend. See the photos.

On Friday, residents of Rodanthe in North Carolina's Outer Banks witnessed another unfortunate, yet increasingly common, event: a house collapsing into the ocean.

The combination of high tides and waves from Hurricane Ernesto, which was hundreds of miles away, contributed to the latest collapse that took place at Hatteras Island in Rodanthe. No one was inside the home at the time, according to reports.

Beachfront home on North Carolina's Outer Banks collapses into Atlantic Ocean due to Hurricane Ernesto! Home built in 1973. No injuries reported, but severe beach erosion & damage. Officials warn of life-threatening conditions #HurricaneErnesto #outerbanks pic.twitter.com/lWv5ZghMzi — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) August 17, 2024

Rodanthe, a community of roughly 184 residents, has lost seven homes to the ocean in the past four years, according to the National Park Service. Much of that may be attributed to climate change, according to the New York Times.

Officials warn that more homes are at risk as Ernesto continues to affect the East Coast, though the storm is not expected to make landfall in the United States. The National Hurricane Center warned that Ernesto will bring potentially "life-threatening" rip currents and high surf along the East Coast, particularly in North Carolina and South Carolina, over the next couple of days.

Here are some photographs of the aftermath of Friday’s house collapse — as well as images of Rodanthe’s coast erosion over the years.