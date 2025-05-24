Pacers vs. Knicks score, recap: Pascal Siakam scores 39 to lead Indiana to 114-109 win, 2-0 series lead over New York

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the New York Knicks, Friday, May 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Pascal Siakam scored 39 points, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-109 win over the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers won the first two games of the series on the road at Madison Square Garden.

Siakam's scoring outburst was vital for Indiana, who got 14 points each from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. Andrew Nembhard added 12, while Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell each contributed 10 points.

The Pacers broke an 83-83 tie early in the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Siakam. New York cut its deficit to three points at three different times, but Indiana answered each challenge, notably on 3s by Turner and Haliburton, who finally hit big shots late after being quiet through most of the game.

The Knicks cut Indiana's lead to 110-109 with 14.1 seconds remaining in regulation on a layup by Josh Hart, but Jalen Brunson fouled Nesmith on the inbounds, who made two free throws. Brunson then missed a long 3-point try and Turner hit two more free throws after being fouled.

Pascal Siakam started his barrage early

The Pacers demonstrated the depth of their lineup early on with Siakam scoring their first 11 points. Nesmith and Nembhard scored Indiana's next eight, pushing the Pacers to a 19-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

HALIBURTON GOES NO-LOOK TO SIAKAM 🫣



📺 IND (1-0) NYK Game 2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/aqLbAwEZNS — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2025

However, New York then went on a 10-0 run to tie the game, fueled by 3-pointers from Miles McBride and Brunson. At that point, perhaps Indiana needed a basket from Haliburton to get steady, though Siakam added another five points. The Knicks ended the quarter with a 26-24 lead on a dunk by OG Anunoby and tip-in from Mitchell Robinson.

Indiana trailed 52-49 at halftime despite Haliburton scoring only two points with five assists on 1-of-7 shooting. But Brunson provided his expected production with 17 points. Siakam had 23 points in the opening 24 minutes against a bigger lineup with Towns and Robinson. However, going bigger gave the Knicks a 21-14 rebounding edge, preventing Indiana from running and playing at a faster pace.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.