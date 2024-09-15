Packers C Josh Myers vomited on ball during 2nd quarter play, coach Matt LaFleur revealed

Indianapolis Colts v. Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Center Josh Myers #71 of the Green Bay Packers gives a pre game speech to teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Malik Willis made his first start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a 16–10 Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Filling in for the injured Jordan Love, Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Yet the third-year QB may have had more yardage on Sunday if not for center Josh Myers vomiting on the ball before snapping it.

On a play in the second quarter, the Packers faced a 3rd-and-10 and called for a pass play out of a shotgun formation. However, upon receiving the snap, Willis scrambled and ran three yards to the 50-yard line.

Naturally, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wanted to know why Willis didn't throw the ball (though the pocket did quickly collapse due to the Colts' pass rush). Following the game, LaFleur provided an explanation for the broken play that he may never use again.

We left it all out there today pic.twitter.com/F54kRdBNWC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2024

"I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball," LaFleur said. "I was like, that's the first time I ever heard that."

"The official came over to me, and said, 'We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?'" he added. "I said, absolutely, please do that, because you're talking about a critical situation, and it's third down, and I've never had to throw with vomit on the football. Malik probably didn't appreciate that."

Gross! But the broadcast captured the play in question. And yes, Myers clearly threw up on the football before snapping it to Willis.

Fortunately, Myers didn't vomit on the ball before it was handed off to running back Josh Jacobs. The six-year had an outstanding day for Green Bay, rushing for 151 yards on a heavy workload of 32 carries.

With that production from the running game, Willis didn't have to do much whether with a clean ball or not. Though the plan was clearly to rely on Jacobs with Willis so new to the team, LaFleur praised the QB for learning the Packers' offense quickly.

"I don't think you guys can appreciate or even comprehend the task that Malik Willis—I mean, this guy got here three weeks ago," LaFleur said. "We still had a lot of long calls. We had shifts, motions, a ton of different run schemes. There was a lot put on his plate. For him to be able to go out there and do what he did today, I think it speaks volumes to who he is as a person and the work that he's put in."

The Packers defense also had a strong day, intercepting Colts QB Anthony Richardson three times and limiting him to 204 yards on 17-of-34 passing. Jonathan Taylor had a productive game, rushing for 103 yards on only 12 carries. Yet he also had a couple of key drops that may have led to him being removed late in the game.

Green Bay will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The Colts will host the Chicago Bears next week.