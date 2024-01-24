Packers fans get their wish, maligned defensive coordinator Joe Barry won't return

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Defensive coordinator Joe Barry of the Green Bay Packers takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last offseason, after the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs, coach Matt LaFleur retained defensive coordinator Joe Barry. It wasn't a popular move among most fans.

This offseason, the Packers made the playoffs and won a postseason game. And Barry won't return for next season.

Barry will not return to the Packers next season, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. That will play well with fans who thought Barry's defenses had underachieved.

The Packers had some bad games on defense this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field, the first opposing quarterback to do so. Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young had by far the best game of his season against the Packers. Green Bay played better late in the season on defense, but in the divisional round the Packers gave up a game-winning drive to the San Francisco 49ers in the final minutes.

The Packers ranked 27th in DVOA on defense this past season. Last season they were 25th. That's despite Green Bay using its last four first-round picks on defensive players and having other star players on that side including cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Packers should land a top defensive coordinator. There's talent on that side of the ball. The team itself is on the rise after a strong finish to the season with Jordan Love ascending at quarterback. This offseason, LaFleur saw what many others did and decided the defense wasn't good enough. A change was made, and if the next coordinator can get more out of the defense next season, the Packers' upside gets even higher.