Paddleboarders capture close encounter with great white shark on camera

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two Cape Cod paddleboarders are still processing a Fourth of July scare on the water off Woods Hole.

According to our sister station, WFXT in Boston, Margaret Bowles and Maddie Cronin were roughly 100 yards offshore near Stoney Beach in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Friday before sunset. They decided to bring their phones out to take pictures.

Bowles said she saw something pop up next to Maddie’s board.

“I see this eight-inch, fleshy, grey fin like come up next to her,” said Bowles. “I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a shark!’”

Video from Cronin’s phone shows Bowles yelling for Maddie’s attention.

Bowles added, “I didn’t see it. I felt its motion right after she said that... I honestly didn’t have time to think.”

The two told WFXT they paddled back to shore as quickly as they could.

After making it safely to shore, their suspicions were confirmed by the photos on Cronin’s phone.

Photos and videos taken on the water show a fin next to Cronin’s board, and a shadow underneath it.

“We started screaming and jumping up and down,” Cronin said.

The two called 911 and alerted those nearby that a shark was in the water.

Bowles told WFXT she sent the pictures and videos to the New England Aquarium, who confirmed they had a rare encounter with a great white shark off Woods Hole.

Bowles finished, “I’m counting my blessings we made it back to shore very safely... Enjoy the ocean, but keep your head and be aware of your surroundings.”

The two college students said they will be going in the water again despite the encounter.

