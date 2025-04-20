Padres' Luis Arráez stretchered off, taken to hospital after scary collision at first base in game vs. Astros

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias (46) and Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) check on San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) as he lies on the field after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arráez was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital on Sunday night after a scary collision at first base during their matchup with the Houston Astros.

Arráez ran directly into Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón while trying to make it to first after a sacrifice bunt. Arráez and Dubón collided hard and both immediately crumpled to the ground. Arráez rolled straight over to his left shoulder and he remained down completely motionless for quite some time while both Dubón and the Padres’ first base coach checked on him.

Luis Arraez was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field after colliding with Mauricio Dubon at first base.



Arraez gave a thumbs up as the cart was driving off the field. pic.twitter.com/C0yM3KsJIS — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2025

Others quickly ran out to help him. He was eventually placed onto a stretcher and taken off the field. Arráez was moving his limbs and gave a thumbs upa s he was carted down the right field line, via the San Diego Union Tribune's Kevin Acee .

Arráez was taken to a local hospital for further testing. The team said he was stable, conscious, responsive and able to move his extremities. Further specifics on his condition are not yet known.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.