Padres turn game-ending triple play, clinch playoff berth in win over Dodgers

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Sep 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The San Diego Padres completed a game-ending triple play, clinched a playoff berth and kept their hopes alive at winning the NL West title after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The incredible victory, the Padres' fifth straight, pulled San Diego within two games of the division-leading Dodgers with five remaining in the regular season.

The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego after closer Robert Suarez surrendered a run after three consecutive singles from Will Smith, Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández. Up 4-2, the Padres were looking at runners on first and second with no one out and Miguel Rojas at the plate and Shohei Ohtani on deck.

Then this unfolded:

Rojas' grounder straight to third baseman Manny Machado triggered the triple that was upheld by replay.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!