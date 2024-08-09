Paris Olympics: Olivia Reeves wins USA's first women's weightlifting gold medal in 24 years

Olivia Reeves Olivia Reeves of the United States competes to win the gold medal during the women's 71kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)

Olivia Reeves hoisted the United States to its first Olympic weightlifting gold medal in 24 years on Thursday, winning the women's 71kg (157 pounds) competition.

Reeves set an Olympic record on Friday in the snatch, lifting 117 kg (258 pounds). In total, she lifted 262 kg (578 pounds) to beat out Colombia's Mari Leivis Sanchez and Ecuador's Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes for gold.

Olivia Reeves set a new Olympic record, snatching 117kg (258 lbs) en route to a GOLD MEDAL! 💪@USWeightlifting | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/WBqtEvXMVu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

The last women's American weightlifter to win gold was Tara Nott-Cunningham at the 2000 Sydney Games. Earlier in the week, the U.S. men earned their first weightlifting medal since 1984 with Hampton Morris winning bronze.

Reeves, 21, is a student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and picked up weightlifting as an early adolescent at the CrossFit gym her parents owned. She previously won a gold medal in the 71kg at the 2024 IWF World Cup and bronze at both the 2023 World Championships and Pan American Championships.