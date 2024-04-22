Pass or Fail: Broncos release 'Mile High Collection,' first new uniforms in over 25 years

NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: The Denver Broncos Logo on display prior to an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos on October 06, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver CO. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Denver Broncos unveiled their brand new uniforms for the 2024 season on Monday, the team's first major uniform refresh since 1997. Called "The Mile High Collection," it features 10 uniform combinations featuring the team's three colors: Sunset Orange, Summit White, and Midnight Navy.

The design includes subtle triangles, which "nods to thinning air at higher elevation." The image on the sleeve cap is meant to represent a mountain peak (even though it looks very much like the lightning bolt on the sleeve cap of the Los Angeles Chargers uniforms). The numberset has changed on the back of the uniforms, and a stripe has been added to the pants.

The team released a video celebrating the new unis, which had the distinct feel of a car commercial. The only thing missing was Bob Seger wailing "Like a Rock" in the background.

So how are fans reacting to the new unis? Early reviews are not promising, with most people calling them "mid" or "boring," and many others pointing out that fans desperately wanted the team to go back to an older, much beloved uniform design.

The uniform drop wasn't all bad, though. The Broncos also released their 1977 classic throwback uniforms, which are getting much better reviews.

What do you think? Do you give these new Broncos uniforms a pass or a fail?

