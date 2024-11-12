Peak Jokic, Westbrook's revival, the undefeated Cavaliers & NBA injury madness | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Adam Mares to break down the biggest storylines from around the NBA, including Nikola Jokic's early bid for another MVP, Luka Doncic's struggles with the Dallas Mavericks, the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, whether Oklahoma City should go all-in, some key injury news and much more.

Kevin and Adam start with Nikola Jokic's big night, as the duo break down what's changed about the Joker's game this year that's made him even more dangerous and why Russell Westbrook fits so well in Denver's scheme. On the other side of Sunday night's game, the Dallas Mavericks are now 5-5, and Luka Doncic's lack of development so far this season is starting to catch up with them.

Joel Embiid makes his return Tuesday night, and Kevin and Adam discuss how the Philadelphia 76ers can best utilize him if they want to be a legitimate playoff team. The Sixers aren't the only team affected by injuries so far this season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are treading water without a few key players. The hosts discuss whether or not OKC needs to break the bank and go all-in this season with a player like Giannis.

Later, Kevin and Adam discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers starting the season 12-0 and how long that could last, plus what's not clicking with the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo wrap up by answering a mailbag question on how Jayson Tatum's early successes could raise the ceiling for the Boston Celtics.

(0:50) - Why Nikola Jokic is already playing at an MVP level

(16:15) - Luka Doncic's early struggles

(22:30) - How Sixers can best build around Joel Embiid

(29:30) - NBA injury madness: time to OKC to make a move?

(39:55) - How long can the Cavaliers stay undefeated?

(45:10) - Things just aren't clicking yet in Milwaukee

(47:20) - Does Jayson Tatum's play raise Celtics ceiling?

