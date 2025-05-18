PGA Championship: Into the water, off a rock, onto the green, eagle

We've seen some crazy bounces in this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
Jhonattan Vegas got a bounce off a rake on Friday that led to a birdie putt (that he unfortunately missed).
That’s just classic Vegas luck 🍀#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/vELza3YfZ3— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2025
Jon Rahm got a bounce off a spectator's head on Saturday (that led to a bogey).
Jon Rahm's approach took a big bounce after hitting a fan. Thankfully, the fan appeared alright and Rahm gifted him an autographed glove. pic.twitter.com/r1kAuchLju— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 17, 2025
But maybe the best bit of luck came Sunday, when Tommy Fleetwood dumped his approach on the par-5 seventh into the water, only to watch this happen:
Off the rocks ⛰️— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2025
On the green 🟢
With a putt for eagle 🦅
A stroke of luck for Tommy Fleetwood 🎯#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/hFc5X0Hq70
And then he capitalized on the lucky bounce:
Fleetwood cashes in the luck with class. ⛳🦅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/owb5QOm8JI— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2025
Unfortunately for Fleetwood, a 5-over 76 on Saturday took him out of contention, so the eagle is part of him playing out the string Sunday.