Photos from NYC's first snow in nearly two years

Snow in New York City NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: People walk along The Mall as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024 in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The streak is over: New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.

According to the National Weather Service, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park as of 7 a.m. ET — with 0.4 inches falling before midnight and one inch after.

The last time New York saw measurable snowfall — at least one inch in Central Park — was on Feb. 13, 2022, when 1.6 inches fell.

According to the weather service, Central Park averages about 24 inches of snow per year, but last year’s mild winter brought just 2.3 inches — the smallest annual total ever.

The snow in New York City Tuesday paled in comparison to the nearly three feet that fell in the Buffalo area over the weekend, forcing the National Football League to push Sunday's wild-card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills back a day.

When the teams did play Monday, Bills fans had to brave subzero wind chills to clear snow from the stadium seats.