Pistons fall to Nets for 26th straight loss, tie record for longest single-season losing streak in NBA history

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 23: Kevin Knox II #24 of the Detroit Pistons wipes his face against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Barclays Center on December 23, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Put the Pistons in the history books.

Detroit lost, 125-115 to the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. The loss marked the 26th straight for the Pistons, tying them with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Process-era Philadelphia 76ers for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

With a loss to the Nets in a home rematch on Tuesday, they'd hold the single-season record as their own. After that, the all-time record is on the horizon.

A different iteration of the Process 76ers lost 28 straight games over the course of two seasons (2014-15 to 15-16) for the longest losing streak in NBA history. Only the East-leading Boston Celtics would stand between the Pistons and further infamy on Dec. 28.

The Nets snapped a five-game losing streak of their own with the win. They threatened to run away with the game after opening a 32-21 first quarter lead. But the Pistons clawed back to cut their deficit to 77-75 with a Jaden Ivey layup midway through the third quarter.

They had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but Cade Cunningham's 3-pointer missed the mark. From there, the Nets reeled off seven unanswered points, and the Pistons didn't threaten again.

The losing streak is an ignominious milestone for a Pistons team that's had top-5 picks in each of the last three drafts, including the No. 1 overall selection used to draft Cunningham in 2021. They followed up those draft picks with the signing of head coach Monty Williams in March to a six-year, $78.5 million deal, the largest coaching contract in NBA history.

The premium draft capital and high-profile coaching hire have produced a 2-27 start for the Pistons that doesn't show signs of turning around anytime soon.