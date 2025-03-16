Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff blasts refs for 'disgusting display of disrespect' after loss to Thunder

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 15: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons reacts against referee Brian Forte #45 during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are vastly improved over last season's team, which compiled one of the 10 worst seasons in NBA history at 14-68.

However, the Pistons aren't quite good enough to defeat the NBA's best teams consistently, as demonstrated by their 113-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Following the game, Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fuming. In his view, the Pistons didn't just have to contend with the second-best team in the NBA on Saturday. They also had to battle the officials.

"What you saw tonight was disgusting," Bickerstaff said. "It was a disgusting display of disrespect towards our guys and what we're trying to do."

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

JB Bickerstaff did not hold back at all….here are his thoughts on the officiating from tonight’s game…watch the whole thing #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kFw75E1oxQ — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 16, 2025

Bickerstaff's voice shook as he ranted about the officiating, pounding the table before leaving his postgame press conference.

"I tried to have a conversation with an official, the official is arguing with [Thunder coach] Mark [Daigneault], I say his name one time and he screams at me and tells me that's enough," Bickerstaff said.

"We understand that we play a style of ball that's physical, it's on the edge. I coach my ass off in a passionate way, I'm into the game, our players are into the game. We understand that. But we deserve a level of respect because we're competing our tails off and bringing something positive to this league."

Beginning at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter, Detroit was whistled for five technical fouls. Ausar Thompson and Bickerstaff first picked up technicals. Then with 47 seconds remaining in the frame, Cade Cunningham was called for two technicals for arguing with the officials and was ejected from the game. (Dennis Schröder also picked up a tech, sandwiched between Cunningham's.)

Pistons fans chanting "Ref you suck", after Cade Cunningham gets ejected



Thanks to the Redditor u/sewsgup for the video:https://t.co/AwzUBysVlc pic.twitter.com/3zIJemtCE7 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 16, 2025

After the flurry of technicals and Cunningham's ejection, the Thunder expanded their lead to 91-75 by the end of the third. Despite their All-Star's absence, the Pistons twice cut the margin to one point on 3-pointers by Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.

But with under three minutes remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made two consecutive baskets to restore the Thunder's lead to 106-100. Cason Wallace then effectively put the win away, hitting a 3 with 1:33 remaining.

Thunder using Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a screener to counter the Pistons switching. Way to get him a matchup. Defense is there but Shai goes to work. pic.twitter.com/LcNNWrpcNS — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 16, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 48 points, his 12th game reaching 40 or more this season and nearly his fifth 50-point performance. He shot 4-of-6 on 3-pointers and 10-for-10 on free throws to lead the Thunder to their 55th win of the 2024-25 campaign and boost his case for NBA MVP.

Asked by the pool reporter about ejecting Cunningham, crew chief Brian Forte said the technicals resulted from how he spoke to officials.

"Cunningham was given his first technical foul for disrespectfully addressing an official with profanity," Forte said, <a data-i13n="cpos:12;pos:1" href="https://apnews.com/article/pistons-bickerstaff-thunder-22b8ef2100eb7b64f2e16e278f5ff9b4">via the AP</a>. "After the free throw for the first technical was shot, Cade continued to use profanity toward the official and received his second technical foul and was ejected."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said in his postgame remarks that the "crew was the loosest whistle coming into the game that we've seen all season in terms of how little they call."

Despite the loss, the Pistons hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings at 37-31 and could move up to fifth or even fourth place.