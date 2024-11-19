Playoff hopes for teams on the bubble: Bengals, 49ers, Colts, Broncos & more | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take an in-depth look at the middle class of the NFL as they determine whether each playoff-hopeful team should be preparing for a playoff push or packing their bags.

First, the duo start with the news that the New York Jets fired their general manager Joe Douglas. This move was mostly expected, but it really puts in perspective how far this franchise has fallen from the optimism surrounding the Aaron Rodgers acquisition just two offseasons ago. Nate and Matt also discuss whether Rodgers could return (on another team) in 2025.

Moving on to some teams more deserving of attention, Nate and Matt start with teams on the bubble in the AFC playoff race, as they diagnose the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals (both sit under 10% playoff odds), Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and decide whether they are ready to make a playoff push or are destined for Cancun.

The NFC race is even tighter than the AFC, as Nate and Matt give their predictions on the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before attempting to parse out a neck-and-neck NFC West that includes the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

(3:35) Jets fire GM Joe Douglas

(10:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Dolphins

(17:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Bengals

(26:10) Playoffs or pack it up: Colts

(34:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Broncos

(43:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Falcons

(51:00) Playoffs or pack it up: Buccaneers

(54:40) Playoffs or pack it up: Seahawks

(1:02:40) Playoffs or pack it up: 49ers

(1:10:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Cardinals

(1:18:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Rams

