Portland's Shaedon Sharpe enters Dunk of the Year territory with wild one-handed slam over Justin Champagnie

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 04: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers gestures after hitting a three-point basket during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center on February 04, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 112-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Shaedon Sharpe pulled out a ridiculous poster on Wednesday night in Washington.

Sharpe, in the second quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup with the Wizards at Capital One Arena, easily intercepted an outlet pass near midcourt. He had a clear path to the basket, and immediately took full advantage.

Sharpe dribbled once, rose up and absolutely hammered a wild one-handed dunk over Justin Champagnie. He threw it down so hard it sent him crashing down to his back. Just watch:

chat.. did we just witness the greatest dunk in the history of the universe pic.twitter.com/5a9WdltCrt — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 27, 2025

Though it's only February, Sharpe immediately entered Dunk of the Year territory with that slam. The rest of the Blazers seemed so stunned by the dunk, too, that they left Tristan Vukčević completely wide open for a 3-pointer on the other end — though his shot was well off the mark.

Sharpe entered Wednesday’s game averaging a career-high 16.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Trail Blazers this season, his third in the league. Portland selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft. The 21-year-old had a team-high 18 points and five rebounds while shooting 7-of-16 from the field off the bench in the first half on Wednesday night.

Portland, which entered the contest with a 25-33 record, held a one-point lead at the break. The Wizards hold a 10-47 record on the season, and have lost six of their last seven games.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.