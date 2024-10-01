Premier League updates, NWSL action heats up & reacting to viral moments around the soccer world.

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Christine Cupo react to Manchester United's 3-0 home loss to Tottenham on this episode of The Cooligans. They also chat about Cole Palmer's potential and Christian Pulisic's continued hot streak.

Christian and Christine then recap a busy weekend with NWSL & NYCFC’s historic win in the Hudson River derby.

Later, Christian and Christine react to viral moments in soccer over the weekend.

(9:59) - Manchester United suffer embarrassing loss to Tottenham

(26:40) - Is Cole Palmer currently the best player in the Premier League?

(33:32) - Everton get first win of the season

(37:46) - Christian Pulisic continues hot streak

(42:23) - Gotham earn draw vs. Current after controversial goal

(51:37) - Melanie Barcenas scores first career goal

(55:38) - NWSL Playoff and MVP overview

(1:04:52) - Hudson River derby recap

(1:08:43) - Reacting to viral soccer moments from the weekend

