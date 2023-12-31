Pro Bowl Dolphins CB Xavien Howard ruled out with foot injury after being carted off vs. Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 19: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury, and was later ruled out for the game.

It's wasn't initially clear how he sustained the injury. He received medical attention on the sideline, then left the game on a cart without a shoe on his left foot in the first quarter.

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Howard is critical to Miami's defense. He's started 12 games this season with 12 passes defended, 45 tackles and an interception for a Dolphins defense that ranks third in the NFL.

His absence is a blow in a critical game with the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line. The Ravens would clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Miami. The Dolphins would stay alive for the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye with a win.

Any extended absence would be a significant setback for the Dolphins with the postseason approaching. The Dolphins (11-4) have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!