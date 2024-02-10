Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates goal in Asian Cup final with magic trick

FBL-ASIA-2023-MATCH51-JOR-QAT Qatar's forward #11 Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from a penalty shot during the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup final football match between Jordan and Qatar at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on February 10, 2024. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images) (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Akram Afif was the hero for Qatar as the country captured its second straight AFC Asian Cup title over Jordan on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Afif, who plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd, recorded a hat trick during the 3-1 win at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He finished as the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals.

We've seen many different types of celebrations for goals in soccer, but have you ever seen a player pull of a magic trick after scoring? That's exactly what Afif did after his first goal of the game.

After beating Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila, Afif started to run to the corner, stopped and pulled a trading card of himself out of his sock. After showing it to the camera, he shook his hand and a card with an "S" on it was revealed.

The "S" could very well be in reference to Somalia, the native country of his father who also played for the Somalian national team.

If you couldn't figure out how Afif pulled off his trick after the first goal, he gave viewers a close up after his converting his second penalty of the game.

There was no magic trick after Afif completed his hat trick, instead just joyful celebrations as Qatar claimed another Asian Cup title.

