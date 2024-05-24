Quiz: Scarlett Johansson takes on OpenAI, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make headlines, Elvis's home dodges foreclosure attempt

Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson posa para los fotógrafos antes de la proyección de la cinta "Asteroid City" en el 76to festival internacional de Cannes, el 24 de mayo de 2023, en el sur de Francia. (Foto de Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, Archivo) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

Whether it's the back-and-forth legal battle over a now-defunct foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's Memphis home, Fly Me to the Moon actress Scarlett Johansson's response to an artificially intelligent chatbot from OpenAI or the scrutiny on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's nearly two-year marriage, entertainment news has had its fair share of twists and turns this week. Have you kept up? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more — no judgment! — check out our entertainment coverage here.)

Good luck!

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!