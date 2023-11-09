Race for the Case Week 11: Michigan heads to Happy Valley, Utah vs. Washington & Michigan responds to the Big Ten

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.

After being notified of a Big Ten investigation, Michigan was given the opportunity to respond with any claims or information that may exonerate them in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga. Michigan is attempting to put the pressure on Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti with their aggressive statements. A few central questions remain with the developments: how will a judge handle this case from a legal perspective & did Jim Harbaugh know the extent to which Stalions went to in order to get the signs?

In on-the-field news, NC State quarterback MJ Morris is opting to redshirt this season after playing four games for the Wolfpack. With Morris at QB, NC State has won 3 out of their last 4 games, but the signal caller is looking to preserve another year of eligibility instead of closing out the season.

Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers has been upgraded to day-to-day status as Texas is looking to finish the year strong with upcoming games against TCU, Iowa State & Texas Tech. The Longhorns’ win over Alabama will prove to be very useful if they can win out, as they hold all tiebreakers against the Crimson Tide.

Before making their picks for Race for the Case, the guys share their most interesting games of the week, which includes a hot Arizona team, some Mountain West action and the always-interesting Miami Hurricanes.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines at the #10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, the #18 ranked Utah Utes visiting the #5 ranked Washington Huskies, the #13 ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the #14 ranked Missouri Tigers, the #9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels taking on the #2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the USC Trojans at the #6 ranked Oregon Ducks and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

