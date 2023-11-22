Race for the Case Week 13: Egg Bowl, Apple Cup & Ohio State vs. Michigan

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week's biggest matchups against the spread on today's episode of Race for the Case.

The guys begin the show by highlighting this week’s most interesting games, in which UNC vs. NC State has the makings for an exciting matchup. Ross then reminisces about classic Egg Bowl hijinks and moments between Mississippi State and Ole Mis. Meanwhile, Louisville is trying to stay hot against Kentucky ahead of their ACC title game. Pat is excited for the Big Ten West’s slate including the lowest over/under total ever in Nebraska vs. Iowa. The crew also yearns for a more interesting Iron Bowl after Auburn’s down year.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #12 ranked Ole Miss Rebels at the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the #16 ranked Oregon State Beavers at the #6 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines, the Washington State Cougars visiting the #4 ranked Washington Huskies, the #5 ranked Florida State Seminoles at the Florida Gators and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

1:00 - Most interesting games of the weekend

22:49 - #12 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State

25:33 - #16 Oregon State @ #6 Oregon

27:00 - #2 Ohio State @ #3 Michigan

30:00 - Washington State @ #4 Washington

32:34 - #5 Florida State @ Florida

36:16 - Locks of the week

