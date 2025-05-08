Rafael Devers shoots down move to 1B after Triston Casas injury, lays into Red Sox front office

BOSTON, MA - MAY 4: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox heads for the dugout after flying out against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Fenway Park on May 4, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Rafael Devers entered the season under a cloud of controversy due to his disinterest in moving from third base to designated hitter. Now, he's balking at another move.

The longtime third baseman has been a full-time designated hitter this season after the Boston Red Sox signed another All-Star at the position, Alex Bregman, over the offseason. However, the first base position is now wide open for Boston after Triston Casas' season-ending ruptured patellar tendon.

Some thought Devers would be a natural solution given that third basemen frequently make an appearance on the first base depth charts, but the 28-year-old shot the idea down and then some on Thursday.

Through an interpreter, he told reporters the front office had approached him about the move and that his answer was a firm "no," via Christopher Smith of MassLive:

"They had the conversation with me," Devers said through translator Daveson Perez. "I don't think me personally it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position and I only have two months of playing this position.

"To all of a sudden have me try to play another position — so from my end, it doesn't seem like a good decision."

That response alone would have been some of the harshest criticism a player has leveled at his own front office in recent years, but Devers just kept going.

He questioned the idea to even ask him and implied he still isn't happy about the forced DH move:

"I know I'm a ballplayer but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove — that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH. So right now, I just feel like it's not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position."

He basically told them figuring out first base was their job, not his:

"Now I think they should do their job essentially and hit the market and look for another player (to play first base). I'm not sure why they want me to be in between the way they have me now."

He outright said he thinks they just aren't truthful:

"Yeah. I don't think they stay true to their word. They told me I was going to be playing this position, DH. And now they are going back on that. So yeah, I don't think they stay true to their word"

And he openly questioned the decisions of Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow:

"Here in the clubhouse thankfully the relationship that I have with my teammates is great," Devers said. "I don't understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield. I think I know the kind of player I am. And yeah, that's just where I stand."

It is at this point we will remind you Devers is in the second year of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the Red Sox, and his relationship with the team's front office already appears to be on the ropes. Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated he was hesitant to ask Devers earlier this week before warming up to the idea, and the meeting clearly didn't go well.

Devers also made headlines at the start of the season by going hitless in his first 19 at-bats with 15 strikeouts, though he has since somewhat recovered statistically.

Entering Thursday, he was slashing .246/.370/.430 with five homers, 23 RBI and an OPS+ of 125, which means he has been 30% better than MLB average when adjusted for park. He ranks second in the AL in strikeouts at 46, but also leads the league in walks with 28.

Clearly, Devers is committed to himself being a third baseman, and is willing to wait out Bregman, who has an opt-out after both 2025 and 2026, to get the position back. He's not making any friends while refusing to play anywhere else on defense, though, especially given that 31 different players have played both third and first base this season, per Stathead.

It is clearly possible.

In the meantime, with Casas out, the Red Sox have been using utility men Romy González and Abraham Toro at first base.