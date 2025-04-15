Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named assistant GM for Eastern Michigan football program

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Maxx Crosby continues to show gratitude to Eastern Michigan for developing him into a player that was a fourth-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders and became one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

EMU announced on Monday that Crosby will be the assistant general manager for the football program, making him the first active NFL player to take such a position.

Crosby will assist in evaluating high school and transfer portal prospects for head coach Chris Creighton, while also helping to manage the program's NIL and revenue share budget, according to a statement released by the university,

🚨 𝙈𝘼𝙓𝙓 𝙄𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 🚨



Now, he's our Assistant GM 💼💣@CrosbyMaxx is joining up to:

👀 Scout the next generation

💵 Boost our NIL & recruiting game



Legends deserve legacies:

🏈 “LEO” is now the MAXX

🟩 EMU’s top DEF rusher will wear #92



🔗 https://t.co/4rVFlvD9U8 pic.twitter.com/kvpBoXhWCf — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) April 14, 2025

Additionally, Crosby will work as a special assistant to athletic director Scott Wetherbee on fundraising, alumni relations and student-athlete support.

"There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University," <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://emueagles.com/news/2025/4/14/maxx-crosby-named-assistant-general-manager-for-emu-football.aspx">Crosby said in a statement</a>. "It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students and alumni."

The donation Crosby mentioned is an initiative called the "Maxx Match," in which he will match all contributions made to the EMU football program made before the end of May, up to $100,000. This is in addition to the $1 million that Crosby and his wife previously donated to the school in 2023, for which the program named the field at Rynearson Stadium after him.

Yoo!! This one goes out to the absolute best Edge Rushers in all of College Football! I want you at Eastern Michigan!



The coaching staff has renamed the weakside DE position as The MAXX!

The winner of this new annual award will be coming out for a Raiders Game.



I want the best… pic.twitter.com/43aqsYtiTO — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) April 11, 2025

EMU is going further in making Crosby a larger face of the football program, announcing that the weakside defensive end position on the depth chart will be changed from "LEO" to "MAXX." Also, the team's top pass rusher will now wear Crosby's jersey No. 92 in tribute to his contributions to the program.

"I want the best in America to come and follow my footsteps at @EMUFB and make your own mark!" <a data-i13n="cpos:8;pos:1" href="https://x.com/CrosbyMaxx/status/1910833976329011355">Crosby said on social media</a>. "I will personally mentor and develop you into the best player you can!"

Crosby joined Stephen Curry, recently named assistant GM at Davidson College, as a current professional athlete to take an administrative position that's become increasingly crucial for college athletic programs. Trae Young took an assistant GM position role at Oklahoma, while Terrance Mann did the same at Florida State. Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck recently became the GM of Stanford football.

The four-time Pro Bowler recently signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Raiders, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time. (He was soon overtaken by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.)