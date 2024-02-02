Raiders to hire former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders went with a notable name to fill their offensive coordinator slot.

The team is expected to his former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator under promoted head coach Antonio Pierce, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

This article will be updated with more information.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!