Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball after a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

Cooper Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" with an ankle injury and could go on injured reserve, according to Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.

Kupp suffered the injury during Week 2's 41–10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. During the first quarter, his left ankle was rolled while being tackled. He was helped off the field, but walked to the locker room without assistance – albeit with a noticeable limp.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.